Two companies headquartered in Washington County have partnered on a project that could help lead to cleaner energy production in the Appalachian Basin.
Canton Township-based General Hydrogen Corp. and Long Ridge Energy of Southpointe announced jointly that they tested a new hydrogen-natural gas blending process, and passed with the proverbial flying colors.
“This is a great beginning to delivering a carbon-free future,” said Sunny Punj, chief operating officer of General Hydrogen Corp., a division of CGI International LLC. The Canton location is off Henderson Avenue.
General Hydrogen’s plant in Proctor, W.Va., is supplying hydrogen gas to a 485-megawatt natural gas-fired power plant owned by Long Ridge Energy. The Hannibal, Ohio, plant – which was commissioned in October – is the first GE H-class facility in the world in commercial operation that is including hydrogen in its fuel mix.
The two operations are four miles apart and on opposite sides of the Ohio River.
Long Ridge Energy burned a fuel blend of 5% hydrogen (by volume) and natural gas, and sent commercial carbon-free energy to the PJM Interconnection grid. PJM operates the electric grid in 12 states, including Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.
For now, Long Ridge cannot blend hydrogen at concentrations above 5% because of a lack of needed auxiliary equipment configuration, and regulatory authorization from the Ohio Power Sitting Board to blend above 5%.
Bo Wholey, CEO of Long Ridge Energy, said in a prepared statement: “(This) partnership is another significant step toward our transition to clean hydrogen power.
“Our goal at Long Ridge is to be a leader in providing clean, affordable power, and to create and attract well-paying jobs and economic development opportunities regionally.”
General Hydrogen Corp. is among the largest privately held manufacturers and distributors of gaseous hydrogen in the nation. Charles J. Zullo Jr. founded the company in 1948. His daughter, Eileen Zullo, is the current president and CEO.
Long Ridge is jointly owned by a subsidiary of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC and an affiliate managed by GCM Grosvenor. Both trade on the Nasdaq Exchange.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. and chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, praised the efforts of the partnership and how its successful test could lead to benefits for his state.
Manchin said in a prepared statement: “West Virginia is home to abundant natural resources, and innovative companies like General Hydrogen Corp. that are vital to our nation’s energy transition. Partnerships like this are great news for our state and will help spur manufacturing across the Mountain State that will bring long-term, good-paying jobs and revitalize our communities.”
