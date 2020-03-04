A small team of horses, operating on adjacent properties over the past year, is working together to boost charity.
Crazy Horse Coffee, in Park Place at the Meadowlands, and Whitehorse Brewing, directly across Washington Road in the Street at the Meadows, have collaborated to produce a beer blend that will be unveiled Friday. It will be a mix of a dark porter, produced at the brewery, and Crazy Horse’s No. 1 seller, Jazzy Java.
This new product is made up of an alcoholic brew and a caffeinated brew and named “War Horse,” after coffee lounge owner James Bendel’s Army squadron. The beer will be displayed and sold at the brewery from 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, and for every one of that variety sold, the two businesses will pony up $1 to a veteran-owned charity.
Their joint project comes at a time when these fairly young and diverse brewers are celebrating an anniversary. Whitehorse Brewing opened in 2018, Crazy Horse last winter. Both took first places in the Observer-Reporter’s Best of the Best competition in 2019.
The companies’ story on the evolution of this new brew is on the bottle, which concludes: “This collaboration is a Washington, PA small business initiative at its finest!”
Bendel said there are plans to sell War Horse at several locations in the region.