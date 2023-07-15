Two 84 Lumber associates are building on their resumes.
Inventory manager Trevor Runk and director of talent acquisition Joe Jena are the midyear winners of 84 Lumber’s Team Headquarters Award Program. The company began the program in 2022 to recognize and award associates.
Twice a year, associates at the North Strabane-based headquarters can nominate fellow associates for each award, and the company’s leadership team selects the winners.
Runk, who joined the company in September 2018, received the Business Excellence Award, which recognizes an associate for his or her leadership skills, achievement, growth and success with the company. Runk started as an operations manager and was promoted to his current position about a year later.
Rich Scalise, vice president of inventory management, said in a news release: “Trevor has been an invaluable asset to 84 Lumber. In his time as inventory manager, he has created a special-order window warehouse inventory system, a highly effective scanning system to enhance efficiency in our warehouse, and enhanced many other systems used to manage inventory.”
Jena won the Rising Star Award, which goes to up-and-coming associates. He began his career as a recruiter in 2019, was promoted to senior recruiter in December 2021, then was elevated to his current role less than a year later.
Paul Yater, the company’s chief information officer and head of human resources, said: “Joe has done a phenomenal job stepping in the director of talent acquisition role. He is focused on helping our stores and locations find great associates and helps recruiting be great partners. Joe lives and breathes the 84 culture.”
Maggie Hardy, owner and CEO of 84 Lumber, said in a statement: “Trevor and Joe are really great representatives of the 84 Lumber culture.”
84 Lumber, the nation’s largest privately held building materials supplier, was started by Hardy’s father, Joe, in 1956. Joe Hardy died on Jan. 1, on his 100th birthday.
AHN cardiologist
Allegheny Health Network has announced that Akshay Khandelwal, an interventional cardiologist and physician leader with Henry Ford Health system in Detroit, is the new chair of the Department of Cardiovascular Medicine. He succeeds Srinivas Murali, who retired as chair earlier this year.
Khandelwal will lead a team of 67 employed physicians, 40 affiliated physicians and 23 fellows who will provide cardiovascular medicine services at AHN’s hospitals and outpatient centers, while boosting AHN’s relationship with community hospitals and independent cardiology groups in Western Pennsylvania.
State boards
Pennsylvania’s Department of State announced recently that the state Senate approved 35 residents to serve on 21 of the state’s professional licensing boards and commissions.
Six are southwestern Pennsylvanians. Three are from Allegheny County, two from Washington County and one from Westmoreland.
Each of the state’s 29 licensing boards and commissions has seven to 17 members. They include professionals in those fields and those who represent the public at-large. Gov. Josh Shapiro nominates prospective board members, who must be confirmed by the state Senate.
Local appointees are Craig E. Ruby (State Board of Physical Therapy) and John D. Six (State Board of Medicine) of Washington County; Geraldine M. Grzybek (State Board of Physical Therapy), Dina M. Klavon (State Board of Landscape Architect) and Catherine Udekwu (State Board of Medicine) of Allegheny County; and Brian R. Moreland, (State Board of Chiropractic) of Westmoreland.
Al Schmidt, secretary of the commonwealth, said in a news release: “The people serving on these licensing boards play a vital role in helping preserve Pennsylvania’s economy and in protecting the health and safety of all Pennsylvanians. Adhering to rigorous professional licensing standards protects the public from fraudulent and unethical practitioners while also helping people stay employed.”
