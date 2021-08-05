Richard L. Trumka, an attorney and organized labor leader for four decades, died unexpectedly Thursday morning. He had just turned 72.
A first cousin – state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson – told the Observer-Reporter he died of a suspected massive heart attack.
A Greene County native, Trumka was president of AFL-CIO for the past 12 years – heading a federation that represents more than 12.5 million workers. He previously was president of the United Mine Workers from 1982 to 1995, after serving as a staff attorney for the UMW.
Trumka was regarded as an outspoken advocate for social and economic justice. In announcing his passing on the U.S. Senate floor Thursday, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said: "The working people of America have lost a fierce warrior at a time when we needed him most.”
NBC reporter Kelly O'Donnell tweeted Thursday: "A visibly saddened President Biden today acknowledged the unexpected death of of his close friend @AFLCIO president Richard Trumka as Mr. Biden was beginning an event in the State Dining Room."
Trumka grew up in Nemacolin and graduated from Carmichaels Area High School. His mother and Snyder's mother are sisters, and the state legislator said she and the labor leader were "extremely close."
"We're all in shock. We're devastated," Snyder said, choking up as she spoke. "This has rocked our whole family. It's a terrible loss for us, but also a terrible loss to working people across the country."
In a statement released by her local office later Thursday, she added, "Richard spent every day of his career fighting for the middle class and working families. He dedicated his life to making sure America’s workers got the wages and benefits that they deserve. His work has improved the lives of middle-class families across the country."
Cecil E. Roberts, international president of the United Mine Workers of America, said in a statement Thursday: “The global labor movement has lost a giant. Richard Trumka was more than the leader of the American Labor Movement, he was an unequaled voice for the workers around the world.
“Born the son of a coal miner... Richard learned the critical necessity for unions at an early age. His rise from coal miner to president of the UMWA to secretary-treasurer of the AFL-CIO and then to president of the AFL-CIO was an inspiration to us all."
Tom Conway, international president of the United Steelworkers, said in a statement Thursday: “The labor community suffered an immeasurable loss today with the passing of Rich Trumka, a true friend of our union and of workers everywhere.
“Since his early days as a mine worker, Rich never shied away from a fight, dedicating his life to advocating for justice and equality for working families the world over.
“Rich’s was always one of the loudest voices in calling for not only fair wages and working conditions but also for an economic system in which all workers have a seat at the table."
Just last weekend, Snyder and her husband, Jack, went to dinner with Trumka, who was visiting Greene County from his home in Rockville, Md. They dined at Oliverio's in Morgantown, W.Va.
"He came back often," Snyder said. "He and my husband were very, very close. Richard has a hunting cabin here, and he and Jack hunt together during buck season."
In less than 24 hours, the legislator ran the gamut of emotions for her family. After basking in the afterglow of the birth of a grandchild Wednesday, she lost a revered cousin.
"I'm so happy on one hand and so sad on the other," she said.