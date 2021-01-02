Canonsburg was as far from Slovenia as 1929 was from prosperity.
Yet Jim Tomsic, an immigrant from that central European nation, decided to roll out his business near the beginning of the Great Depression. He planned to open a car dealership near his Washington County home, at a time when a lot of people did not have a lot of money, especially for an item regarded as something of a luxury.
Tomsic, however, had the backing of an auto industry titan. He negotiated his original dealer agreement – personally – with Walter P. Chrysler, the founder of Chrysler Corp., and Tomsic Motors was born.
That agreement lasted 80 years. Tomsic Motors Co. made it to 91.
“It’s really nice that we lasted all these years,” said Frank J. Valencic, co-owner of the company with his brother, Darryl. They shut down their family-run enterprise Thursday, a business that, in recent years, specialized in late-model used cars.
Tomsic Motors survived not only the Depression, but one relocation, the loss of its franchise designation and the duration of 15 presidential administrations, dating to Herbert Hoover.
After 43 years in Canonsburg, Tomsic Motors was a 48-year staple on Racetrack Road in North Strabane Township, near the intersection with Route 19.
The brothers, grandsons of Jim Tomsic, have closed their business for financial reasons. Expenses, including insurance and taxes, have increased, and purchasing used cars at the right prices has been a challenge. The pandemic may have been the coup de grace, though, keeping would-be buyers away.
“We were still doing OK,” Frank J. said, “but the business does not substantiate the building and property.”
Although he and Darryl have closed the facility, they and several employees will be on site for nearly a month, removing items. The family owns the building, which houses the showroom, offices and cars, but has to vacate the property by Feb. 1 for the new tenant coming in.
It was quite a ride for the Tomsic and Valencic families. A smooth one as well.
Jim Tomsic was in charge at the Canonsburg location until 1956, when he relinquished the reins to his son-in-law, Frank Valencic Sr., the father of the current owners.
Business took off under the elder Frank, who decided that the company needed more space and eventually found a 4 1/2-acre tract along Racetrack Road. The family constructed a building with a large showroom, offices and a more sizable service department.
After 43 years in Canonsburg, Tomsic Motors relaunched in 1972, in close proximity of The Meadows – then a harness racing track without the casino.
Darryl and Frank J. eventually took over from their father and had a high hurdle to clear in 2009, when Chrysler, an industry giant, sold to Fiat. Tomsic was one of 895 dealerships that lost their franchise designation. Yet the company survived that too.
It was a family operation in the purest sense, a continuum that lasted for nine decades. Six members of the Valencic clan were working there when the facility closed, including Frank Sr., husband of Jim Tomsic’s daughter, Marge. He did not retire in a literal sense, showing up at the dealership most days, serving as an adviser to his sons and grandsons.
“I’m an employee with no pay,” he said, smiling.
The sons, both North Strabane residents, are retired for the most part. Both are still involved in numerous commercial rentals.
Frank J.’s sons played significant roles in the business as well – Frank III as sales leader and Eric as service manager. Their aunt, Barb Thomas, was the business manager.
Cars are not the only things that drive Darryl and his brother, though. They are accomplished musicians, button accordion players who have performed at numerous locations around the country.
Slovenian music is their forte, and their reputation was such that in January 2017, the Embassy of Slovenia invited them to play at an international ball in Washington, D.C.
The ball was an event leading up to Donald J. Trump’s inauguration as president of the United States. The brothers Valencic were invited because first lady in waiting Melania Trump was born in Slovenia.
The Trumps were not in attendance, but Darryl and Frank J. got to play for an hour and a half, walking between tables, meeting Cabinet officials and guests from Slovenia. The brothers have toured that country multiple times, and now will have more time to interact with family members there and locally.
That showtime experience will endure along with thousands of showroom experiences the Tomsic and Valencic families have experienced.
“We sold to generations of families,” Frank J. said. “We had a lot of loyal customers and good friends. Best wishes to all of them.”