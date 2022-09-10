Development officials from three of Washington County’s oldest communities gathered Thursday morning to express upbeat outlooks about their downtown revivals.
Lisa Scarmazzi of Canonsburg, Shana Brown of Washington and Terry Necciai of Monongahela discussed the successes and challenges their towns are experiencing during the Washington County Chamber of Commerce’s Breakfast Briefing event.
The speakers addressed an audience of 80 in Arc Human Services’ new headquarters on Canonsburg’s West Pike Street – a successful redevelopment project in itself. They spoke inside what was once the Brody’s furniture building.
Each official is striving to revitalize a town that was founded at least 200 years ago, once had a heavy industrial base – and still rely on industry to a point – and have dealt with decay. Yet the three are embracing change, and hope.
“I’m feeling very good about business prospects,” said Scarmazzi, director of economic development in the borough where she was raised. Despite an uptick in new businesses over the past year, she said some locals are under the impression that development has been stagnant. She disputes that.
“Multiple buildings” are available for would-be businesses, she said, and while some are not under construction or occupied, work is being done on them.
“We’re seeing smaller acts of progression. People seem to care for the community.”
Necciai, executive director of the Monongahela Main Street Program, echoed many of Scarmazzi’s sentiments. “It’s a challenge to speak about the future because we’re used to talking about the past. Over the last four years, we’ve had about 45 businesses open. About 10 have gone, but that’s a net gain of 35.
“We have a large number of organizations that keep things active,” he added, citing as an example that the city was home to 900 events a few years ago.
“We used to have a lot more empty buildings. We’ve had these little steps. Things don’t happen with a large project. Major saviors don’t exist.”
One benefit, according to Necciai, is Monongahela has very few absentee landlords, an issue beleaguering many smaller towns.
Monongahela and Washington are the only cities in the county, and share similar dynamics.
Brown, a Washington native, also is upbeat about the place where she was raised, but acknowledges challenges.
“I have skin in the game,” Brown said with a smile. She has been the Main Street manager of the Washington Business District Authority for a little more than a year, and said, “I am passionate about downtown. Every group I’ve worked with has been doing amazing things. The future is looking bright. The key is having connections.”
She said perception of the past and present “is a huge, huge thing” in Washington, the county seat. “That has been a challenge. Some people think things will be similar to what we had in the ‘50s. We want a thriving downtown and the good thing is the community is rallying around Washington.”
Funding is a key, and Washington has benefited from WDBA’s 4-year-old facade grant program, for restoration of historic downtown buildings. That program has gone toward 49 projects in the business district, resulting in more than $800,000 in renovations.
Scarmazzi said Canonsburg, on its first attempt, successfully secured funding through the Washington County Local Share Account. “That kicked off everything,” she said, adding that the municipality has “nine businesses in line” for the next round of LSA requests.
Jeff Kotula, president of the chamber, was moderator of the hour-long session. He, likewise, was upbeat about what he has seen in these three communities.
“These towns have challenges, but I would say we’re seeing a constant resurgence in all three.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.