We were built for this. Throughout our history, we have been the lighthouse the world has turned to in times of crisis.
In the midst of darkness, there is always light. In times of uncertainty, there is hope. When it seems like things are falling apart, they may be falling together.
Our lives will change as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no doubt of this. We are experiencing a wake-up call like no other in my lifetime. It is a call to action, a call for humanity to close the divide.
I believe we will answer this call. We will remove the selfish, misguided behaviors that lead us away from each other. We can connect on never-before-seen levels. Our lives can expand.
Perhaps on the other side of this, we will see each other differently. It is possible we will appreciate the life we have been given a little more deeply. The Buddhist religion has a unique way of appreciating life. It goes: “Imagine there was one life preserver thrown somewhere in some ocean, with exactly one turtle in all of these oceans, swimming underwater somewhere. The probability that you came about is the same as that turtle sticking its head out of the water . . . into the middle of that life preserver. On one try.”
If you are a numbers person, that equates to odds of about 1 in 400 trillion that you would even exist. Think about that. The fact that you even have a life, let alone one that is uniquely yours, is a miracle. You are a miracle. The person next to you is a miracle, as is the random person you pass on the street. Every one of us is unique and we are necessary for our lives to be complete.
If we support each other and hold each other close, we will emerge from this global wake-up call not as victims, but empowered with gratitude, love, kindness and compassion. We will be gifted with greater clarity to see beyond the barriers of race, politics and religion. The human on the other side of the barrier will now have a face and a name.
We live in a beautiful world of different sameness. Diversity is our greatest gift . . . a blessing we must become worthy to receive.
Stay home. Take the precautions to protect yourself and you will be protecting the most vulnerable among us. Support our local business community in every way possible. We have relied on them and they have answered our call. Now it is our turn to answer their call.
If we open our hearts, this global crisis will unite humanity to create a fulfilling life experience for future generations, so they may live in a better world.
Jamie Protin is founder and principal of The Protin Group in Belle Vernon.
To submit business-related columns, email Rick Shrum at rshrum@observer-reporter.com.