Under sunny skies and temps in the mid-70s, The Washington Brewing Company Wednesday afternoon launched Washington’s Pride Lager, a crisp, citrusy brew created in collaboration with the Washington County Gay-Straight Alliance.
The lager will serve as the official adult beverage of this year’s Pride festival, slated for June 10 at the Main Street Pavilion in downtown Washington.
“We were looking for a bar sponsor this year,” said Tyler Bogden, vice chair of the Washington County Gay-Straight Alliance, director of Washington Pride and designer of the beer’s whimsical label. “I’ve had a longstanding relationship with the Burgesses. Through that relationship, and them being in such close proximity to the Pride festival site, that made sense. We brought it up and they came back with all these crazy ideas, and this (beer) happened to be one of them. We ran with it.”
Bogden dreamed up a flavor profile – “low ABV, a good summer porch beer,” he said – and Angela and John Burgess, who own TWBC, the Washington Winery and B&B Distillery, delivered.
“It’s perfect for Pride,” Bogden said, motioning to a full glass of Washington’s Pride Lager.
The beer itself is smooth and crisp, and at 4.8% ABV, makes for easy sipping all summer long. The lager is infused with Citrulicious hops, giving it a light, fruity flavor, Angela Burgess said.
“There’s a little bit of the hoppiness; it’s not an IPA, so not overpowering. It just has a really nice flavor to it. It’s good for a lot of different palettes,” she said. “(Our) flagship is Washington Lager. We kind of are known for lagers, so this is in line with one of our main lines of beer.”
Washington’s Pride Lager isn’t the first beer the brewing company has developed for a local event. The Burgesses crafted The Rebellion Lager for the Whiskey Rebellion Festival, and their specialty wines are often drink of choice during the annual Italian Festival.
“We feel it is very important for local small businesses to support events in Washington, to make the events better and attract more people to our city,” Angela Burgess said. “We like to be involved in the events in town. That’s kind of always been our thing. We like to promote it, to bring more people into Washington, to bring more people into all the businesses in Washington, and to work together with other groups in Washington.”
Guests to the brewery and restaurant on launch day were excited about the rainbow label.
“I was happy that they decided to do a collaboration,” said Donna Theisen, of Washington, enjoying a lager and burgers with her wife, Betsy Lyle, and their friends. “The support you have – a local restaurant or brewery, to put themselves out there to support the community. I was excited.”
And the beer is good, she said.
“I got a second,” Theisen laughed.
Hilary Deeley, who volunteers with the WCGSA, said the Pride beer was light and not too hoppy.
“It’s a good summer beer,” she said, adding, “I think it’ll be great to connect the festival to a local business.”
The Washington Pride Festival is still a few months away, but the Burgesses launched their latest flavor now to generate buzz about the event. Last week, the brewing company canned more than 12,000 beers, including thousands of Washington’s Pride Lagers.
The beer is now available on tap or in cans at TWBC and through its partners. The lager will also be distributed throughout the Washington and Pittsburgh area. Those involved in Washington’s Pride Lager’s development hope the label, which boasts a promotional QR code, will bring folks to Washington for Pride June 10.
“I think the biggest thing is breaking a lot of barriers and showing how much support the town of Washington has for each other,” said Bogden. “The amount of community involved in it (the festival) is fantastic.”
