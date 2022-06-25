Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh is responding to the rise of electric vehicles.
Eleven Volta charging stations have been installed on mall property, off Racetrack Road in South Strabane Township, to accommodate the increasing popularity of EVs.
More consumers are purchasing these vehicles, in the midst of climate change and record-breaking gasoline prices. They are more eco-friendly and thrifty than gas-powered cars and trucks.
The number of registered EVs in Pennsylvania doubled between 2019 and 2022, according to a recent state Department of Transportation report. PennDOT put the figure at 23,000.
Tanger has gotten two types of Volta stations – 4 DC Fast and 7 Level 2 – to provide charging access to all EV drivers. They are up front and in all parking areas at the outlets.
Megan Hindes, marketing director of the mall, said in a prepared statement: “By adding amenities such as EV charging stations, we hope to provide even more convenience and value for our shoppers, while minimizing our collective environmental impact.”
Casinos
May was a good month for Pennsylvania casinos, which posted a collective $447,794,294 in total revenue. That was a $34,612,133 increase (8.38%) from the May 2021 figure of $413,182,161, according to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.
Count the casinos in Washington and Fayette counties as year-over-year winners as well.
The PGCB reported that Hollywood Casino at the Meadows, in North Strabane Township, had $23,586,913 in total revenue last month, up $14.48% from $20,603,875 a year earlier.
Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin, in Wharton Township, experienced a 4.2% bump ($84,054) from $2,001,891 to $2,085,945.
The control board regulates six sources of gaming revenue: slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals.
Revenue from slot machines play dipped 2.94% at the Meadows, from $13,916,412 in May 2021 to $13,506,948. Table games, however, brought in $2,989,696 a month ago, a 13.14% rise from $2,642,481 the previous May.
Lady Luck generated $1,948,569 in slots revenue last month, a 5.31% increase from $1,850,265 in May 2021, but experienced a 9.4% drop-off in table games, from $151,626 to $137,376.
For more information, visit gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov.
WHS
Washington Health System recently received the Governor’s Achievement Employers Award for being “exemplary supporters of workforce, community and economic development” in the state, and for hiring skilled workers through Pennsylvania’s workforce development system.
The award was presented by the PA Workforce Development Association, in partnership with the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation; the state Department of Labor & Industry Workforce Deputate; and the state Department of Human Services.
Penn Highlands
Kristina L. Cence has been appointed stroke coordinator of the Penn Highlands Healthcare system, based in DuBois. She will coordinate and implement services and activities related to the system’s stroke program and be a liaison between the physicians, nursing staff, patients and families.
Mon Valley Hospital in Carroll Township, which joined the health system in October and is now Penn Highlands Mon Valley, received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Award. So did the system’s Penn Highlands DuBois.
Another regional facility, Highlands Hospital in Connellsville, also has joined Penn Highlands.