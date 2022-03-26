Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Snow showers. Becoming windier this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.