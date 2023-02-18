Transitioning to LED street-lighting systems can prove to be time-efficient and cost-effective for small- and medium-sized municipalities, a couple of energy officials said Wednesday morning.
“A lot of municipalities are interested in an energy-efficient program. This can reduce energy consumption and cost by 50 to 75%,” Liz Compitello, manager of Sustainable Energy at Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission, said at the beginning of “Shedding Light on Energy Efficiency: Exploring the RSLPP,” a webinar organized by the Center for Energy Policy and Management at Washington & Jefferson College.
She and Mike Fuller, president of Keystone Lighting Solutions, discussed the benefits of switching to light-emitting-diode (LED) products during the program, part of CEPM’s Energy Lecture Series.
Regional organizations, they said, can play a significant role in helping small and mid-sized municipalities to convert to LED projects. Compitello’s DVRPC, which serves nine counties in southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, runs the Regional Streetlight Procurement Program, which compiles the resources needed to design, procure and finance these transitions, which can enhance local governments in the future.
Municipalities often face barriers en route to tackling an LED streetlight conversion. RSLPP is set up to help towns elude barriers, such as navigating the process, finding best solutions and trusted project partners, and paying upfront costs.
Another major obstacle is purchasing streetlights. “Utilities don’t allow anyone to buy streetlights,” said Fuller, of State College-based Keystone Lighting Solutions. Towns that own streetlights need to buy only electricity from utilities.
Municipal officials from around the state will benefit from hearing about DVRPC’s model and its work to assist local governments with energy efficiency.
CEPM’s next webinar, on March 8, will focus on renewable natural gas.
Open interviews
Form Energy will hold open interviews for manufacturing associates, technicians and engineers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, 451 Racetrack Road, North Strabane Township.
The company said in a news release that positions offer full benefits, paid time off and a 401(k).
To register and for more information about the open positions, visit Form Energy’s hiring event page on Indeed.com. Candidates should bring the latest paper copy of their resumes to the event.
Form, headquartered in Somerville, Mass., is an energy storage company that, since 2021, has operated a 52,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Eighty Four. The firm’s advanced manufacturing team is at that location.
