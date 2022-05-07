SWC Realty, with a mission of helping people find homes, has found an additional home of its own in Rostraver.
The Uniontown-based real estate company has expanded its footprint to Tri-County Plaza in the township, where it has been operating since January.
Would-be buyers and sellers, and other interested parties, who have not gotten an up-close look at that operation can do so Wednesday. SWC will conduct a grand opening/open house that day from noon to 3 p.m. at 740 Tri-County Lane, Suite 106, Rostraver, 15012. (The phone number is 724-852-1069.)
This new location, off Interstate 70 west of Route 51, is within reasonable proximity of the Uniontown office. That’s where SWC launched in 2013, under founding broker of record Scott Cavinee, and has blossomed.
Cavinee describes SWC agents as people helping people get to where they want to go. “Helping a widow transition to an apartment. Helping the new couple find a home as they start their life together. Helping people transition to working from home,” said Cavinee.
“We’re opening up in Rostraver because of the success we’ve had with our original location in Uniontown,” said Bob Pinarski, marketing director for SWC. “The Uniontown office is now one of the leading brokerages in Fayette County. It was a natural progression to serve more thoroughly the Washington, Mon Valley and Westmoreland markets.
“SWC now has the ability, with our local agents, to cover all of Southwestern Pennsylvania with this location. We’re excited about this additional office.”
Playing off the corporate acronym, the company has embraced the motto: “SWC stands for ‘Sold With Confidence.’”
“What makes our business unique from any other brokerage is that we invest very heavily in marketing our listings,” Pinarski said. “SWC does more than simply put a home in the MLS and have it feed Realtor.com and Zillow.
“We don’t just put a yard sign in your front yard. We invest in marketing homes by partnering with the largest local media entities in the market.”
Armand Ferrara, associate broker with SWC, added, “SWC does not charge any additional fees. I am thrilled to be working with a brokerage that is locally focused. We are not a franchise. We invest in supporting our communities. A lot of our agents belong to local organizations and are involved in many community events.”
SWC now has seven locations: Rostraver, Uniontown, Washington, Lock Haven, Williamsport, Marietta, Ohio and Parkersburg, W.Va. Cavinee is the broker of record and the company has about 40 real estate agents.
For more information, visit swcrealty.com.