Transforming trash into treasure will be the central focus of the next energy webinar hosted by Washington & Jefferson College.
“Renewable Natural Gas: Sustainable Energy from Trash” will be the theme of the next online seminar organized by the school’s Center for Energy Policy and Management. The event, part of CEPM’s Energy Lecture Series, will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Speakers will be Steven Schmitz of Green Rock Energy Partners, Tom Spears, Capitol Area gas operations manager for WM, formerly Waste Management, and David Moniot, CEO of Venture Engineering and Construction, who are partners in a project at South Hills Landfill.
WM operates the largest landfill gas-to-energy program in North America.
Renewable natural gas (RNG), or biogas, is a quickly growing aspect of the natural gas industry. Natural gas is mostly methane, a byproduct of decomposition at landfills. Companies are collecting and processing that gas to power compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles, and for power generation and other needs.
Biogas is sustainable and also can be produced through decomposition at agricultural operations or wastewater treatment locations.
Green Rock Energy, a private equity firm, invests in businesses with renewable energy, and owns and operates sustainable infrastructure projects. The company recently acquired South Hills Landfill in South Park, which creates RNG and uses it as CNG for truck transportation. Production there is expected to top 1 million gallons of renewable fuel per year.
The seminar is approved for Continuing Legal Education in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. Contact the Washington County Bar Association at wcba@washcobar.org for information.
Financial adviser
Cory L. Grandel, an independent LPL Financial adviser at Grandel Financial in Waynesburg, has been included in LPL Financial’s Patriot’s Club. LPL, a San Diego-based financial services and investments company, presents this award to fewer than 7% of its 21,000 financial advisers across the country.
Grandel, a senior wealth adviser, works at 103 E. High St. He also has an office in Carnegie.
Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president for Independent Advisor Services, said in a news release: “This is an impressive achievement that Cory has earned as a top performer and showcases his dedication to his clients. It is an honor to support Cory with robust technology, integrated products and differentiated services so he can run a thriving practice.
“We wish Cory and his entire team continued success as they create meaningful impact in the lives of their clients.”
Northwest Bank
Forbes has included Northwest Bank on its list of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2023. The global media company’s list ranks the 500 midsize employers that got the most recommendations from a survey of 45,000 workers in the U.S. Northwest Bank, according to a news release from the bank, ranks 60th.
Louis J. Torchio, president and CEO, said in a statement:.“Northwest Bank is committed to making a positive difference for the customers and communities we serve and it’s our people who make it happen. We are equally committed to providing opportunities for our employees to achieve success in an environment that emphasizes empathy, inclusion, trust, and growth. We thank our employees for their dedication and everything they do to make Northwest a great place to work.”
Northwest Bancshare Inc., based in Columbus, is a $14 billion asset financial services company that is the parent of Northwest Bank, a Pennsylvania chartered savings bank headquartered in Warren.
As of Dec. 31, 2022, Northwest Bank had 142 full-service branches across Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Three are in Washington County – Peters Township, South Strabane Township and Fredericktown.
