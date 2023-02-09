Sunday marks the nation’s unofficial national holiday, the Super Bowl, the 57th game. Of course, our six-time champion Steelers will not be a part of the festivities. Although the Terrible Towels will not be present most Pittsburghers will still be watching. If you wanted to buy a ticket on the secondary market, many are selling for more than $6,000. Premium seats are many times that price.

Tickets to the first Super Bowl averaged about $12. Wouldn’t you love that deal today? Even when adjusted for inflation, that would be about $100. Of course, if you were attending the game this week in Arizona, hotel costs sky rocket over normal rates. It is expensive, but it is the thrill of a lifetime.

