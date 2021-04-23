Sunny Bridge Natural Foods & Cafe has closed in Peters Township.
The store, which specialized in natural and organic foods and products – and had a gluten-free bakery – has ceased operations in the Gallery Shoppes off Route 19.
A post on the store’s website reads:
“Dear Sunny Bridge Family...
“We regret to announce that after a thorough search, we were unable to locate a party to carry on the Sunny Bridge mission. Unfortunately, we will remain closed for business.
“We sincerely thank you all for your support over the last 19 years and wish you and you family all a wonderful, healthy life!”
Owner Gina Snyder, who founded the store in 2002, posted on the website:
“Sunny Bridge has been one of the most amazing adventures of my life! . . . The Sunny Bridge team has been an extension of my family. Their loyalty to the Sunny Bridge mission, each other and our customers is incredible!
“And you, our customers . . . I can’t say enough! We are truly honored to have been of service to you.”