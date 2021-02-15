Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Periods of snow this morning will transition to a wintry mix for the afternoon. High 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then periods of light rain expected overnight. Low 28F. NE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.