Increased production of natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio over a 10-year period resulted in $1.1 trillion in energy savings, according to a report issued last week.
The analysis – titled Natural Gas Savings to End-Users: 2008-2018, A Technical Briefing Paper – was released by Shale Crescent USA and the Ohio Oil & Gas Energy Program. Production in those three states, known as the Shale Crescent USA region, enabled households that use natural gas to save an average of more than $4,000 over the decade studied, according to the report.
The decade-long analysis also says natural gas users in the three states realized more than $90 billion in savings, and manufacturers and industrial users in the region saved nearly $25 billion.
Rhonda Reda, executive director of the Ohio Oil & Gas Energy Education Program, said in a statement: “If Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia were a country, it would be the world’s third-largest natural gas producer. (It’s) an accomplishment due to technology innovation that is unlocking energy from the Marcellus and Utica shales, and resulting in growth across the region.”
Sportsman’s Warehouse
Five years after its Old Mill opening, the Field & Stream store has a new look, a new name and a new owner – but a similar mission.
Field & Stream is now Sportsman’s Warehouse, an outdoors retailer akin to its predecessor in the South Strabane Township shopping center. The rechristened store reopened Oct. 19, about three weeks after the company entered into agreements to purchase eight Field & Stream locations from Findlay Township-based Dick’s Sporting Goods.
As part of its rebranding, the company had grand opening events at these locations Friday and Saturday.
Sportsman’s Warehouse is based in Midvale, Utah, and has 103 stores in 27 states.
Three of those eight recently purchased stores are in Pennsylvania: South Strabane, Altoona and Camp Hill. The others are in Elmira and Rochester, N.Y.; Asheville and Greensboro, N.C.; and Troy, Mich.
Monessen I
ArcelorMittal, a global steel manufacturer based in Luxembourg, has extended a $25,000 grant to the Monessen City School District for the second year in a row.
Both grants support the district’s STEM programming (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). This latest grant will go to the district’s Project Lead the Way curriculum, with the money being used to buy laptops, fund professional development programs and expand hands-on STEM learning for students throughout the district.
A $25,000 grant last year funded the littleBits program, a hands-on coding STEM platform.
Money for the two grants came from a stipend from CBS Studios, which filmed the series “One Dollar” in 2018 at ArcelorMittal’s Monessen plant.
Monessen II
A Monessen drug-testing company has named an executive chairman for its leadership team.
John Manzetti was selected for the position with SteelFusion Clinical Toxicology Laboratory LLC. He is managing director of Manzetti Group LLC and is an experienced executive leader in the health-care industry.
Amy Reisinger is founder, president and chief executive officer of the five-year-old company.
Massage, facial spa
Canonsburg native Lauren Lega plans to launch a second Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa on Nov. 4 in Peters Township. She has had a shop in Upper St. Clair for the past year and a half.