Gaming statewide generated a record $2.4 billion in tax revenue during the 2022-2023 fiscal year, which ended June 30, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported recently.
The specific tax figure was $2,369,249,258, which eclipsed the previous high watermark of $2.16 billion established in FY 2021-2022. This record tax figure resulted from a combined revenue generation of more than $5.5 billion from casino slot machines and table games; iGaming; sports wagering; video gaming terminals; and fantasy sports contests.
That $5.5 billion figure likewise is a state record.
These estimated amounts for revenue and taxes are subject to possible adjustments by the state Department of Revenue.
Banking I
Washington Financial Bank has hired Washington resident Sheila Cowieson as vice president/group manager in the Commercial Lending Division. She will oversee a business development team in the commercial and small business lending area.
Cowieson has 30 years of experience in banking and lending, and most recently was a senior vice president/marketing president for Community Bank.
Michael L. Chaido, president/CEO of Washington Financial, said in a statement: “I am thrilled to have someone of Sheila’s caliber join our team. Her wealth of experience, together with her client focus and dedication to the community, align perfectly with our philosophy. We’re looking forward to continuing to grow not only our business banking portfolio, but also our community, with Sheila’s energy and expertise.”
Cowieson is a board member United Way of Washington County and the Citywide Development Ways to Work program.
Banking II
Vic Laurenza has been promoted to market president in Western Pennsylvania, KeyBank has announced.
His role is to help grow the bank’s business and community presence around the region while continuing to serve as the national client engagement leader for Key Private Bank.
Laurenza joined Key in 2016, serving first as a wealth adviser and later as senior vice president of Private Banking Market Leader before stepping into his current role last year. He also will partner with Carla Frost, Key’s corporate responsibility officer for the market, to plan Key’s strategic investments to enhance the community.
