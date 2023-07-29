Gaming statewide generated a record $2.4 billion in tax revenue during the 2022-2023 fiscal year, which ended June 30, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported recently.

The specific tax figure was $2,369,249,258, which eclipsed the previous high watermark of $2.16 billion established in FY 2021-2022. This record tax figure resulted from a combined revenue generation of more than $5.5 billion from casino slot machines and table games; iGaming; sports wagering; video gaming terminals; and fantasy sports contests.

