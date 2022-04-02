Washington County will be on a statewide stage in the upcoming week, and Jeff Kotula is appropriately pleased.
“We are looking forward to having our county’s rich history, diverse heritage and strong economy promoted to the citizenry of Pennsylvania,” said the president of the county’s chamber of commerce and Tourism Promotion Agency.
PCNTV, a nonprofit network that provides cable TV and streaming platforms of all things Pennsylvania, will focus its klieg lights on Washington County in its Pennsylvania’s Neighborhood series. A different show, with different focuses, will be presented Monday through Friday. Each installment will begin at 7 p.m. and end between 9 and 10 – depending on content. There also will be a county-related trivia contest.
And if a viewer misses part of the series, there will be encore presentations April 23 and 24.
“We’re trying to highlight the color of Washington County,” said Todd Abele, producer of the series. “Our point of plan is to go around to communities and focus on them.”
The Camp Hill-based network, a 501©(3) nonprofit, will show previously used footage plus four hours-plus of new programming. “We were in Washington County for programs in the past,” Abele said. “But there will be something new every night.”
Programs on the Whiskey Rebellion will be an example of something older; a profile on the Pony League World Series will be among the new.
Abele provided a substantial list of entities that will be shown. They include: Linden Creek Dairy Farm, Little Lake Theatre, Liberty Pole Spirits, The Union Grill, and the Pony Series.
Historic architecture will be highlighted, including the humble, distinguished Observer-Reporter building in Washington; history programs at National Pike Steam, Gas and Horse Association; the David Bradford House; the Whiskey Rebellion Education and Visitor Center (Bradford House Historical Society); and a Whiskey Rebellion Festival interview.
Elected officials will speak individually as well, in PCN’s “On the Issues” segments. They include Diana Irey Vaughan, chair of the Washington County commissioners, and state Reps. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township; Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson; Tim O’Neal, R-South Strabane Township; and Josh Kail, R-Beaver.
PCN, which categorizes much of its programming, will show some previously produced features. Subjects include Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village (“It’s History”); 84 Lumber magnate Joe Hardy, age 99, and Charleroi-born actress Shirley Jones (“PCN Profiles”); Range Resources and MarkWest Energy Partners (“PCN Tours”).
“PA Books” segments will profile “Stan Musial: An American Life,” by George Vecsey; “Whiskey Rebellion,” by William Hogeland; and “The Whiskey Rebellion and the Rebirth of Rye,” by Meredith Meyer Grelli and Mark Meyer.
Contacted about a week ago, Kotula did not know the series was in the works and would be unveiled soon. Tourism is in his wheelhouse. Nevertheless, he was gratified that it is happening.
Promoting “Washington County’s economy and tourism assets for an entire week, to a statewide audience, is an opportunity the county chamber and tourism agency welcomes,” he said. “It will allow us to demonstrate the success of our industries and generate interest in our attractions.
“What is unique about PCN’s coverage is that it will also focus on individuals who are making a positive impact. It is the strength of our people – small business owners, nonprofit volunteers and private citizens – that make our county a wonderful place to work, live and raise a family.
“I am certain that when the series is complete, everyone who watched it will agree that the American Spirit Lives Here in Washington County.”
For more information on this particular Neighborhoods series, visit https://pcntv.com/washingtoncounty/.