In a month that the national unemployment rate plummeted nearly a full percentage point, Pennsylvania’s jumped.
The state’s jobless figure was 13.7% in July, up five tenths of a percentage point from 13.2% in June, according to seasonally adjusted figures released Friday by the state Department of Labor & Industry.
These lofty rates, of course, are driven by the coronavirus pandemic, which has displaced thousands of workers across the commonwealth. Last month’s figure is in stark contrast to July 2019, when unemployment in the Keystone State was listed as 4.4% – less than one-third of what it is now.
Specific numbers from L&I show 886,000 Pennsylvanians were out of work in July, an increase of 44,000 in one month and 604,000 over a year.
The U.S. rate fell nine-tenths of a point in July, from 11.1% to 10.2%. Last month’s figure was 6.5 percentage points higher than in July 2019 (3.7%).
The state’s civilian labor force – estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 88,000 over the month because of gains of 44,000 each in resident employment and unemployment.
Total nonfarm jobs increased by 97,900 over the month, to 5,525,900 in July. Seven of the 11 industry supersectors posted gains, the largest being in leisure & hospitality (47,100).
The state, according to L&I, has recovered nearly half of the nonfarm jobs lost in March and April.Over the year, though, nonfarm jobs have decreased by 541,900, with 10 supersectors showing declines. Leisure & hospitality had the largest dropoff (167,800).