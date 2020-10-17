We’re not where we were a year ago, but Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate continues to drop.
Its seasonally adjusted rate fell to 8.1% in September, 2.3 percentage points lower than the August figure, the state Department of Labor & Industry reported Friday morning. The Keystone State’s jobless figure in September 2019 was 4.6%.
The U.S. rate in September was 7.4%, down five-tenths of a point from the previous month.
Foremost among the report’s highlights was that the state’s civilian labor force – estimated number of residents working or looking for work – increased by 52,000 over the month. The number of residents listed as unemployed dropped by 141,000, as employment rose by 194,000.
Non-farm jobs increased by 19,400 from August, to 5,597,800. They increased in nine of 11 industry supersectors, the largest volume gain (16,100) being in leisure and hospitality.
L&I reported that over the past five months, 54.2% of the total non-farm jobs lost in March and April have been recovered.
Year over year, however, non-farm jobs were down 470,800 statewide. Ten of 11 supersectors posted declines, the largest being in leisure and hospitality (147,300).
