Food insecurity is a growing concern in Pennsylvania, thanks to the peaking pandemic. And with two federal unemployment compensation programs set to expire Dec. 31, and the lack of a stimulus package from Congress – thus far – the situation could worsen.
“If Congress fails to act, the consequences could be devastating to a lot of people,” said Jenn Berrier, acting secretary of the state Department of Labor & Industry, Thursday morning during L&I’s weekly virtual news conference.
The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs have provided UC benefits to workers who have been displaced from their jobs – part time or full time – by the coronavirus pandemic. About 400,000 Pennsylvanians, who are not eligible for regular UC, receive up to 39 weeks of PUA benefits, and an estimated 109,000 PEUC claimants get up to 13 weeks of payments after 20 weeks of regular UC benefits are exhausted.
That means on New Year’s Eve, a half-million Keystone State residents could be in peril of losing one of those lifelines provided under the federal CARES Act. Extending or replacing PUA and PEUC would provide much-needed relief – and much-needed nourishment, according to the trio participating in the conference.
Berrier was joined by state Agriculture secretary Russell Redding and Caryn Long Earl, director of the Food Assistance Program in the Ag department, who provided food for thought during the half-house session.
Food insecurity – which Earl said refers to individuals “who are not always sure where their next meal will come” – is becoming more prevalent in the state. Redding said before COVID-19 invaded Pennsylvania in March, nearly one in 10 residents “were at risk of hunger,” but since then, about 630,000 more people have fallen into that category.
He wants residents statewide to know his department oversees a number of food assistance programs, which can be accessed at https://www.agriculture.pa.gov/Food_Security.
One concern, shared by the three officials, is some Pennsylvanians may be reluctant to apply for food assistance because they would feel stigmatized participating in a program that may be targeted, or perceived to be, for lower-income residents.
“I’m sure some folks are concerned about that,” Redding said, “but if they need food, they should realize the infrastructure is in place for them to take care of themselves and their families. It is there for times like this, time for emergency needs.”
Food banks remain a valuable resource for those who may be food insecure, Earl said. She added no food banks are struggling and demand at those facilities “has risen about 50% since this started.”
“The food is there and food banks are ready and able to help.”
Nine months into the pandemic, Labor & Industry has paid out more than $32.2 billion in benefits.
Since March 15, it has disbursed $6.3 billion in regular UC; $6.8 billion in PUA; $994.2 million in PEUC; $186.2 million from Pennsylvania’s Extended Benefits; $16.1 billion from Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (which ended July 25); and $1.8 billion from federal Lost Wages Assistance.