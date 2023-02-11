The 11th annual “Washington County: State of the Economy” event is ahead, and promises to present spirited conversations pertaining to the county’s successes, challenges and economic outlook for the year.
Three sets of discussions are scheduled from 8 to 11 a.m. Feb. 23 at the Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh/Southpointe.
The program, annually organized and presented by the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, proceeded last year under an ominous cloud. That was the day – Feb. 24 – when Russia invaded Ukraine. This year’s “State” will unfold one day shy of the anniversary of that international incident.
Washington County Commissioners Diana Irey Vaughan, Larry Maggi and Nick Sherman will talk about the county’s current economy and outline their plans for the year.
Luke Bernstein, the new president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, will discuss the state’s business climate and the chamber’s role in expanding the economy.
And Christina Cassotis, CEO of the Allegheny County Airport Authority, will speak about the reinvention of Pittsburgh International Airport and its impact regionally.
ATHENA Awards
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2023 Washington County ATHENA Leadership Award.
This award, according to the chamber, “honors exceptional individuals who inspire women to achieve their full potential and encourage women’s business leadership in our region.” This is the 20th year for the ATHENA Award in Washington County, where it is presented by Crown Castle.
Penn Highlands
Emergency medicine physician Jeffrey Tseng, D.O., has joined the staff of Penn Highlands Healthcare. He will serve with the emergency department team at Penn Highlands Mon Valley, 1163 Country Club Road, Carroll Township.
Tseng is experienced in providing critical care in highly complex situations, including pediatric medical and traumatic emergencies. Common treatments and procedures include abdominal emergency care, emergency heart care, emergency stroke care, trauma care and emergency tests.
He graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie and completed his residency in emergency medicine at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Peacock Keller
Attorney John E. Egers Jr. has joined Peacock Keller LLP, a full-service law firm headquartered in Washington. He will focus his practice on litigation.
He graduated from Edinboro University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and earned his Juris Doctorate from Duquesne University School of Law. Egers is licensed in Pennsylvania and is a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association and bar associations in Washington and Westmoreland counties.
Bowles Rice
Damon R. Thomas, who works at Bowles Rice LLP’s Southpointe office, is one of four attorneys who was recently elected to non-equity partnership with the firm. A member of the the company’s Construction team, Thomas has nearly 20 years of experience that includes, but is not limited to, project contracts, planning, design and management issues requiring mediation, arbitration or litigation.
