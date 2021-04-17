Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped in March, the first monthly decline since November.
The Keystone State’s figure was 7.3%, down one-tenth of a percentage point from February, the state Department of Labor & Industry said Friday in its monthly employment situation report. That rate was 2.2 points higher than in March 2020, the month the coronavirus swept into the state.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – estimated number of residents working or looking for work – grew by 1,000 from February, as employment rose slightly more than unemployment dropped.
Non-farm jobs rose by 24,000 over the month, to 5,678,500. That, according to L&I, was the 10th gain in 11 months. Year over year, though, March jobs were down 369,200, with all 11 industry supersectors posting declines.
Jobs did increase in 10 supersectors last month, with the largest gain (8,500) posted in education and health services.
The national jobless figure dropped two-tenths of a point in March to 6.0% – 1.6 points higher than in March of last year.
L&I’s figures are seasonally adjusted, providing the most valid month-to-month comparison.