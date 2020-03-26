news 3
About $60 million in new funding is available to help small businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday afternoon.

Through a new program, the COVID-19 Working Capital Access Program, for-profit businesses with 100 or fewer full-time employees may apply for loans of up to $100,000. Funds are expected to become available this week.

CWCA has been set up under the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority’s Small Business First Fund. PIDA authorized making $60 million available for the loans.

Greene County Developments Inc., in conjunction with the state Department of Community and Economic Development, will take applications. Interested businesses in Greene should contact the industrial group at donchappel@gcidc.org.

All loan applications must be submitted through a Certified Economic Development Organization. The list of CEDOs is at dced.pa.gov/programs/covid-19-working-capital-access-program-cwca/.

