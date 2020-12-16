The entertainment facility off Route 18 is not back in operation yet, but the original name is – for the most part.
Pavilion at Star Lake is the latest identity of the Hanover Township concert venue, which, until recently – and briefly – was S&T Bank Music Park. The site was known, similarly, as Coca-Cola Star Lake Amphitheater in 1990, when it opened to Billy Joel, “The Piano Man.”
Longtime music aficionados continue to recognize the outdoor location, quite simply, as “Star Lake.”
This is the fourth name change in 11 years and sixth name overall for the venue. S&T Bancorp Inc., the Indiana, Pa.-based holding company for S&T Bank, announced in January it had partnered with Live Nation Entertainment Inc., of Hollywood, Calif.. to take over what had been known as KeyBank Pavilion. S&T Bank got naming rights and Live Nation became owner-operator.
The coronavirus pandemic, however, forced cancellation of the concert series earlier this year. And now the S&T name is gone.
Susan Buckshaw, spokeswoman for S&T Bank, said in a statement that the bank decided “to withdraw from its arrangement with (the pavilion) to focus our partnership efforts on other areas. S&T wishes The Pavilion at Star Lake and its concertgoers the very best in the upcoming concert season.”
Live Nation Pittsburgh unveiled the new/old name on Facebook last weekend.
The pavilion has a capacity of 23,000 and is the largest entertainment location in Washington County. It was known as Star Lake for 10 years, before becoming Post-Gazette Pavilion for a decade. First Niagara Financial Group acquired sponsorship in 2010, which lasted until October 2016, when KeyCorp – the Cleveland-based parent of KeyBank – completed its acquisition of First Niagara.
S&T Music Park and now Pavilion at Star Lake have followed.
Although the pandemic will have final say as to whether there will be a 2021 concert season, ticketmaster.com has listed 13 summer dates at the pavilion between June 11 and Sept. 4. The first scheduled concert would feature country artist Thomas Rhett’s Center Point Road Tour 2021, followed the next night – June 12 – by the Dave Matthews Band.