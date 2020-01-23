SpringHouse Country Market and Restaurant in North Strabane Township is getting a $50,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Dairy Investment Program to produce additional products.
Operators of the SpringHouse, located on Route 136, will use the money to add flavored milk and drinkable yogurt to its product line. It sells milk produced at its dairy farm, along with eggnog and heavy cream.
The Commonwealth Financing Authority oversees the Dairy Investment Program, which assists with research and development, organic transition, value-added processing and marketing in support of the state’s dairy industry.