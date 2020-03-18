By edict of Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, the Southwest Corner Workforce Development Board has closed its offices in Washington and CareerLink centers in Washington, Waynesburg, Donora and Monaca.
The closures, issued Monday, will be in effect through March 31. For now, plans call for an April 1 reopening of these facilities.
Work by staff and all services are to be done remotely, if possible, with no face-to-face operations.
