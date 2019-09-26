Olympus
M. Chris Doyle is president and chief executive officer of Olympus Energy.

A natural gas production firm that is gaining momentum in the region has adopted a new name.

Huntley & Huntley Energy Exploration, a privately held independent company based at Southpointe, announced Wednesday morning that it is now Olympus Energy LLC. The company has acquired 100,000 acres in the Marcellus and Utica shale plays.

Huntley & Huntley was formed in 2012. Blackstone, a private equity firm, is the majority owner.

The name change, according to a news release from Olympus, “signals the beginning of a new chapter for the company, focusing on the development of its assets and better reflects its vision for the future.”

M. Chris Doyle, Olympus’ president and chief executive officer, said in a statement: “Our transformation comes at a time of exciting growth and opportunity for our company. Our initial delineation wells have outperformed expectations, providing the platform to differentiate ourselves as an emerging leader within the basin.”

Business Writer

Rick Shrum joined the Observer-Reporter as a reporter in 2012, after serving as a section editor, sports reporter and copy editor at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Rick has won eight individual writing awards, including two Golden Quills.

