Southpointe Chamber founder expands networking opportunities

For the Observer-Reporter

Don Hodor, founder and executive president of Southpointe Chamber of Commerce, is enthusiastic about the business center that has opened in Bailey Center.

Another Washington County organization is reaching out to provide space for small businesses and startups.

Southpointe Chamber of Commerce is the latest to do so, unveiling Southpointe Chamber Business Center at a grand opening and ribbon cutting Thursday evening in the mixed-use park in Cecil Township.

Tags

Business Writer

Rick Shrum joined the Observer-Reporter as a reporter in 2012, after serving as a section editor, sports reporter and copy editor at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Rick has won eight individual writing awards, including two Golden Quills.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In