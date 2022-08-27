Massive amounts of earth are being moved near the intersection of Route 19 and Racetrack Road in South Strabane Township. It’s a hilly, 55 ½-acre tract scheduled to be home to 145 homes.
Work on the Burkett Manor residential project has been ongoing since early summer. The owner/developer, PA Finance II LLC of Myrtle Beach, S.C., plans to construct 102 patio homes and 43 town homes on that vacant property, which is south of Burkett Lane and east of Route 19 (Washington Road).
The tract also is southeast of the Park Place at the Meadow Lands retail-residential development.
This will be an age-targeted, single-family home community. In other words, “think empty-nesters,” said Brandon Stanick, South Strabane’s township manager. “There’s no age restriction for the empty-nesters demographic.”
Stanick said the property was rezoned from C-2 (commercial) to R-4 (residential). Township supervisors gave final Planned Residential Development approval in mid-2021.
(PRD, by definition, is a zoning mechanism that allows flexibility in grouping, placement, size and use of structures on a fairly large tract. It is developed as a single entity, using a public process that incorporates design review.)
Stanick said the housing community will have numerous amenities: two pickleball courts, a 20-by-40-foot pavilion, a firepit, three parklets, two walking trails and sidewalks on both sides of the street.
A representative of PA Finance II LLC did not respond to a request for further information.
Advanced Surgical Hospital
Advanced Surgical Hospital ranks No. 1 in the state for joint replacement, according to an analysis released recently by Healthgrades, a company that gathers and provides information about physicians, hospitals and health-care providers.
That is not the only notable achievement for which the physician-owned facility in North Franklin Township has been recognized recently. This is the ninth year in a row Advanced Surgical has received the America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement Award, and the 10th straight year it has gotten the Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
In compiling the state ranking analysis, Healthgrades evaluated clinical performance for about 4,500 hospitals nationwide, with a focus on eight specialties across chronic, urgent, and planned clinical areas.
Diane Hritz, CEO of Advanced Surgical, said in a statement: “This designation is only made possible because of our incredibly talented, hard-working, and compassionate team of clinicians, and their unwavering commitment to outstanding clinical quality and an exceptional patient experience.”
Health-care funding
Centerville Clinics Inc., based in Fredericktown, and Cornerstone Care Inc. of Greensboro are among 44 community health centers in Pennsylvania that are sharing $2,882,000 in American Rescue Plan funding.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday that it awarded the funding through the Health Resources and Services Administration.
Centerville Clinics and Cornerstone Care each will receive $65,500.
St. Clair Health
For the second consecutive year, and fourth time in five years, St. Clair Health has received a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as part of CMS’ Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for 2022. That is the highest rating by CMS.
St. Clair is one of two Western Pennsylvania hospitals to get five stars this year. CMS said less than 14% of U.S. hospitals received the top rating in 2022.
Diane Puccetti, vice president and chief nursing officer at St. Clair, said in a statement: “This achievement is a reflection of the persistent hard work and dedication of our 2,500 employees and 600 physicians.”
AHN
Allegheny Health Network has been honored for supporting and raising awareness about organ, eye, and tissue donation.
For the third consecutive year, AHN has been named the top performing health system in Western Pennsylvania for the 2022 Donate Life Pennsylvania Hospital Challenge. The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania recognizes health-care providers who conduct effective campaigns to increase organ donation awareness.
Three AHN facilities also were named top performing hospitals in Western Pennsylvania this year: West Penn, Allegheny Valley and Allegheny General.
AHN’s Canonsburg, Forbes, Grove City, Jefferson and Saint Vincent hospitals received a titanium-level award this year, the highest ranking possible for the monthlong initiative.
Blueprints
Brenda Fronzaglio, early learning director at Washington-based Blueprints, was among 40 individuals nationwide to complete a 12-day intensive leadership and management development training session. The session was part of the Head Start Management Fellows Program at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA).
Head Start programs promote school readiness of infants, toddlers and preschool-age children from low-income families. The programs also engage parents or other key family members in positive and goal-oriented relationships.
The UCLA Head Start Management Fellows Program focuses on the leadership and management skills, knowledge and abilities most relevant to Head Start/Early Head Start programs. Key curriculum components include coursework in accounting, data analysis, leadership strategies, marketing, and organizational design.
Blueprints is a nonprofit that serves 20,000 residents in Washington and Greene counties and West Virginia.
