Thirty-four years after landing the big one, Michael and Georgetta Williamson are letting it go.
The owners of Solomon’s Seafood and Grille are closing their destination restaurant in downtown Washington. They announced on the business’ Facebook page Monday that they will shutter their Hall Avenue establishment on Aug. 31. And they aren’t carping about it.
“Mom came to the family a few weeks ago and said, ‘It is time,’” related her son, Mike, the general manager. “We said, ‘Take one more week and make sure you are sure.’ She came back Sunday and said she definitely wanted to do it.”
Mike said his parents, 1971 graduates of Washington High School, had discussed this possibility for a while. “At 70, Mom and Dad (a heart attack survivor) were thinking about a time of exit. COVID has caused difficulties for the restaurant industry, making it a tough run. That helped step up their decision. There were so many more moving parts for them now.”
There were other reasons to step away. Mike said the couple had devoted so much time to Solomon’s, they hadn’t had a vacation in 30 years. They wanted to travel, spend more time to grandchildren and “go out on top” professionally.
They will. Solomon’s, according to the son, developed a loyal following since opening in 1988 and has been profitable. “Mom and Dad didn’t want to sell to someone else necessarily.”
Michael and Georgetta selected Aug. 31 as the shutdown date to give themselves and diners “time to say goodbye,” said the younger Mike. His parents plan to walk through the dining room over the next few weeks to thank patrons for their support, and based on favorable social media responses, the owners may well get 10,000 steps a day.
That Facebook posting, within a day, had thousands of views and hundreds of comments, most from patrons praising the meals and wishing the family well. Solomon’s menu is diverse, featuring seafood, of course, along with steaks, pork chops, and chicken and pasta dishes.
Perhaps the most distinctive selection is the root beer float martini.
Closing their dining destination was a bittersweet decision for the family. “This is tough, but it’s good to know you have had an impact,” said Mike, 48, the oldest of three children.
Sister Paige and brother Chad also have been involved with the restaurant. Mike is in his second run as general manager, sandwiched around a stint by Paige.
The restaurant does not bear the owners’ surname, but is a salute to their extended family. It pays homage to Georgetta’s family name. “That sounds much better than Williamson Seafood,” Mike said with a chuckle.
He has worked at Solomon’s, in some capacity, since he was 14, when the place opened. But he will remain gainfully employed. Williamson is an insurance agent with RTI Insurance Services in Southpointe, and owns Farmers Insurance Group locations in Washington and Monongahela.
His wife, Brenda, is director of community development with the Washington County Redevelopment Authority.
Mike said the Williamsons are cobbling together plans for the final week of operation, “doing everything we can to satisfy our customers.” They also are planning a September event for employees and regular patrons.
“We want to treat our employees and guests like they are part of our family.
“Dad always says places come and go, but people always remember how they felt when there were there. Your legacy is how people remember you.
“We want people to say they enjoyed being here, and not just the taste of the food.”
