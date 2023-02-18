sollon-1.jpg

Katherine Mansfield/Observer-Reporter

Phillip Sollon, husband and father of four, is the third-generation owner and supervisor of Sollon Funeral and Cremations Services in Canonsburg. His grandfather, founder Louis Sollon, was followed as supervisor by son J. David Sollon, who oversaw the funeral home for nearly 50 years before Phillip took the helm. Phillip Sollon said his uncle is not only dedicated to the community and profession, but is one of his best friends.

A local funeral home is bringing the industry full-circle, now offering on-site cremation services near where the method was first introduced to the United States in 1876.

Though much has changed and crematories have come and gone since Dr. Francis Julius LeMoyne opened the nation’s first in North Franklin Township, the integrity and peace of mind that comes from knowing your loved one is cared for from death to burial is something Phillip Louis Sollon feels called to offer the community.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In