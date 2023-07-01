Ansys/Carnegie Mellon University

Courtesy of Ansys

Global software giant Ansys will open an office on Carnegie Mellon University’s campus in Rwanda in August.

Ansys is expanding its footprint to a distant continent – Africa.

The Southpointe-based company, a global giant in engineering simulation software, announced recently that it will open a customer technical support office in the Rwandan city of Kigali. Ansys will open that office in August through a partnership with Carnegie Mellon University.

