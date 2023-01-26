Social Security is one of the most important income sources for American seniors. According to a recent poll, more than 70% of retirees rely heavily on Social Security and 40% of the group relies entirely on their benefits. Because of these facts, it is important to maximize the amount your families benefit.

Today, we will be discussing the retirement benefits of Social Security. Both workers and their employers pay into the Social Security system for lifetime wages. When a worker has 10 years of full-time earnings, they are considered fully insured by Social Security. To get 100% of your benefit, a worker must wait until full retirement age (FRA) to claim their benefit.

