State Rep. Pam Snyder is stepping to the plate for the restaurant industry.
Snyder, D-Jefferson, has signed onto legislation that would ease Gov. Tom Wolf’s indoor dining restriction of 25% of fire code capacity, enabling venues to have up to 50% capacity indoors – while adhering to Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
Snyder, who represents all of Greene County and parts of Washington and Fayette counties, also is co-sponsoring a package of nine relief bills. That package, according to a news release from her office, “would provide grants to local restaurants, bars and clubs, reduce and eliminate specific licensing fees, extend discounts to licensees and protect businesses by guaranteeing their insurance pays out in future emergencies.”
She said in a statement: “We have to do what we can to make sure restaurant owners can keep their heads above water, and whenever this virus is gone, that they will still be here as pillars of our community.”
The area legislator also sent a letter to Wolf, requesting a quick return to the 50% indoor capacity restriction.
Areas with a lower incidence of infection, Snyder said, should not held to the same 25% standard as more populous areas. On a two-minute video accompanying the news release, she said: “You cannot compare a restaurant in Brownsville, Pa., with one in the city of Pittsburgh.”
Stan Brozik, owner of Dolfi’s Restaurant in Masontown, said on the video: “The restaurant industry is in deep trouble. I could seat 40 persons here, but can seat only seven because of the 25%. They’re going to have to do something or we’re all going to be out of business.”
Snyder said if there “is a bad actor” among restaurant owners, one not following guidelines, “shut him down. But you don’t have to shut all of them down.”
Her action comes two weeks after the newly formed Southwestern Pennsylvania Restaurant and Tavern Association, made up of restaurateurs and bar owners, conducted a rally at Al’s Cafe in Bethel Park protesting the statewide restrictions, including 25% indoor dining order.
