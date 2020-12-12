Six projects in the Mid Mon Valley Regional Enterprise Zone will share $2.4 million in tax credits from the state Department of Community & Economic Development.
The credits are being awarded through DCED’s Neighborhood Assistance Program. Mon Valley Alliance, a certified economic development organization, provided direct assistance to these projects.
These credits are expected to leverage another $21.3 million of private investment within the zone, creating about 120 jobs while retaining 368 positions.
In a prepared statement, Ben Brown, MVA’s chief executive officer, thanked Gov. Tom Wolf and DCED secretary Dennis Davin “for their support of the Regional Enterprize Zone Program, and in particular, their continued investment in the Mon Valley.
“The combined investments by the commonwealth and private businesses will create over $23 million in economic development,” the statement read.
These projects – all in Washington County – will involve expansion of the General Electric facility and blight remediation to two buildings in Speers; construction of two industrial buildings in Alta Vista Business Park in Fallowfield Township; expanding the Barchemy facility in Donora; and rehabilitation of aging industrial space in Speers Industrial Park in Charleroi.
The applicants and their tax credit amounts are: Oceancliff LLC, Charleroi, $110,735; Bar Nun Properties, Donora, $500,000; Deer River Holdings LLC, Speers, $292,500; Alstom Grid LLC, $500,000; Frontier Railroad Services LLC, Fallowfield, $500,000; and Fratelli Partners LP, Fallowfield, $500,000.
Steel Nation
Alan Reid has been promoted from executive vice president to president of Steel Nation Buildings Inc.
The Southpointe-based company – a top industrial designer, supplier, installer and maintenance provider for pre-engineered metal buildings – also announced two other moves.
Founder Mark Caskey, the previous president, has assumed the new role of chief executive officer. Principal Mark Dooley will remain executive vice president/chief financial officer.
Reid has been a principal at Steel Nation since 2013.
Ansys
Ansys, a global leader and innovator of engineering simulation software, has announced two senior leadership appointments.
Nicole Anasenes, former chief financial officer and chief operating officer of Squarespace, has stepped down as a member of the Ansys board of directors and its audit committee to become senior vice president with the Southpointe-based company.
Then on March 1, she will become chief financial officer and senior VP of finance.
On that date, Maria Shields, the current CFO, will become senior VP of administration, leading the company’s human resources, information technology, procurement and real estate functions.
Ajei Gopal, president and chief executive officer of Ansys, said in a statement: “As Maria transitions into this new role, I want to thank her for her extraordinary leadership over two decades as CFO.
“Maria’s decision to begin this CFO succession process was made with much thought and consideration, and I am excited that she will be able to seamlessly onboard Nicole into her new responsibilities.
Comcast
Home may be where the heart is, but it also is the where many of us are these days as numerous workplaces and schools operate virtually while navigating the coronavirus.
Because of that, Comcast said it is extending its commitment to help people connect to the internet.
The Philadelphia-based telecommunications company announced Monday it will continue to provide free internet service for the first 60 days for new Internet Essentials customers, and free access to more than 1.5 million public Xfinity WiFi hotspots.
Comcast said this is the third time it has extended these commitments.