Taking care of business in Washington County is Commissioner Nick Sherman’s business. In an effort to enhance the ability to do his job, he recently took care of business of another nature.
Sherman completed the Harvard Business School’s Young American Leaders Program. YALP is a prestigious program, conducted by invitation only and held by teleconference this year because of COVID-19 concerns. It took place June 21 through June 25.
Harvard Business School runs the leadership development program, in which officials from various locations across the country are invited to work with HBS faculty members and gain insight into how other cities operate.
“I was excited to share the successes of our county and, more importantly, learn from other regions around the country,” Sherman, a Republican, said in a statement.
“I am humbled by this honor to represent the Pittsburgh region, and specifically Washington County. Learning from the best and brightest at HBS and talented young leaders across the country will surely allow me to further my knowledge to move Washington County forward.”
New PT facility
Drayer Physical Therapy Inc. has 125 clinics in 11 states. That list now includes a Washington County location.
The Harrisburg area-based business opened an outpatient clinic three weeks ago in the Meadows Landing complex in South Strabane Township. The address is 80 Landings Drive, Suite 102.
And not only does Drayer have a local presence, the director appointed to this facility has county roots – Megan Fonagy, a Canon-McMillan High School graduate Fonagy has bachelor’s degrees in biology and health sciences; a doctorate in physical therapy from Duquesne University; and is certified in functional capacity evaluations and blood flow restriction therapy.
Drayer offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy services at Meadows Landing. Programs include manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.
Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday; 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. For an appointment, call 724-382-7327 or visit drayerpt.com.
Legal nominee
The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Lawyers have nominated Herman J. Bigi, an attorney with Bigi & Walsh of Charleroi, to be a member of the elite organization.
That organization is made up of trial lawyers from each state or region who meet qualifications as civil plaintiff lawyers. Selection is based on a process that includes peer nominations combined with third-party research. Membership is extended to a select few who demonstrate superior qualifications of leadership, reputation, influence, stature and public profile.
Cal U. honored
For the third year in a row, Colleges of Distinction has selected California University of Pennsylvania as a top university. The selection is for 2021-2022.
Colleges of Distinction, an online educational guide for parents and students, recognizes schools for student engagement, teaching, community and outcomes.
It also gave Cal U. special endorsements in the areas of business; education; engineering; career development; equity and inclusion; and military support.
Cal U. offers more than 100 undergraduate and 95 graduate programs of study, including doctoral programs in health science, criminal justice and education.
Dr. Daniel Engstrom, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs, said in a statement: “This award affirms that our students receive outstanding instruction and top-notch support services.”
First Commonwealth
For the second year in a row, the publication Forbes has named First Commonwealth Bank one of Pennsylvania’s Best Banks.
Forbes and Statista identified America’s Best-In-State Banks 2021 based on an independent survey of about 25,000 consumers across the country who have or once had checking accounts.
First Commonwealth was among only 135 banks to make this list. Forbes earlier this year included First Commonwealth as one of World’s Best Banks for 2021.