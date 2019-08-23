There will be a grand opening celebration Thursday at the new Sheetz store on Route 40 in Brownsville.
Festivities will begin at 9 a.m. Prizes will be awarded, including a $1,000 Sheetz gift card.
The store will open officially at at 11 a.m.
