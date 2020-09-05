Area employers and legislators will discuss economic recovery throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania during a workshop scheduled for 2 p.m. Sept. 16.
The Senate Majority Policy Committee will host the event, which can be viewed live on the committee’s website: http://policy.pasenategop.com.
The event will take place at Ameri-Precision Metals in Canonsburg.
Camera Bartolotta, chair of the Senate Labor and Industry Committee, requested the discussion. Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township, said in a statement: “The recovery from (Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s) prolonged and inconsistent shutdown orders will be a long process, and we must keep our eyes and ears open about the challenges facing our communities. We need to maintain a healthy dialogue with business owners and local leaders to make sure that state government is an effective partner in the recovery process.
“This hearing will help identify the most pressing issues facing our employers and employees today, so we can take the next steps to ensure our local communities can eventually come back stronger than ever.”
Pennsylvania’s Independent Fiscal Office recently predicted that the state will face a $4.8 billion loss in permanent revenue through June 2021 because of the pandemic.
Sen. David G. Argall, R-Schuylkill/Berks, the Majority Policy chair, said in a statement: “Rather than working with legislators and the local leaders who know their communities, this governor has opted for one-size-fits-all approaches that simply don’t make sense.
“We must help our local employers in rural, less-affected areas reopen and operate their businesses under strict CDC recommendations.”