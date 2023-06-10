An established foundation in Greene County has undergone a name change that should end – or at least minimize – confusion.
As of March 24, Greene County Memorial Hospital has been renamed Greene County Health and Wellness Foundation. The organization, after all, has been a foundation, not a hospital – for nearly 18 years.
The foundation was formed in October 2005 from proceeds resulting from the sale of Greene County Memorial Hospital. At the time, the board of directors opted to keep the name of the former hospital for the foundation. That hospital is now Washington Health System Greene.
The foundation’s mission, from the start, has been to support nonprofits that are involved with health-care initiatives in Greene County.
The foundation raises money through donations and special events. David Jones, executive director of the GCHW Foundation, said in a news release that it has “no formal relationship with the medical facility, other than accepting grant proposals as it would from any other qualifying nonprofit located in Greene County.”
GCHW, he added, “provides funding to a multitude of organizations in the form of purchasing advanced medical equipment, capital improvement projects, camps for children, and operational costs for various projects” along with “scholarship and tuition assistance awards to more than 100 individuals pursuing health-care degrees.”
Organizations that have received foundation funding over the past 15 years is vast. They include: United Way; American Cancer Society; Greene Arc; Cornerstone Care; Corner Cupboard Foodbank; Community Foundation of Greene County; Catholic Charities; 2nd Sam 9; Variety the Children’s Charity; Children’s Bible Ministries; and Coalition for a Brighter Greene.
All five school districts in the county also have received foundation support, along with the Career and Technology Center of Greene County; Intermediate Unit 1; Washington Health System Greene; Waynesburg University; and HEADSUP, the nonprofit arm of EMS Southwest.
In 2017, the foundation opened the 60,000-square-foot EQT REC Center in Greene County Industrial Park.
CEPM
Understanding energy and environmental topics is not an easy road to navigate. The Center for Energy Policy & Management at Washington & Jefferson College is striving to make it an easier drive by launching a monthly “explainer” series on these vast realms.
The initial “explainer,” focusing on carbon dioxide emissions, is out and can be accessed at www.wjenergy.com/https://www.wjenergy.org/copy-of-reports.
CEPM said in a news release: “These ‘explainers’ seek to provide stakeholders, including local and state policymakers and the public, with a comprehensive, yet succinct, examination of a wide range of relevant and emerging topics.
“It is the center’s hope that this information would aid in bridging the knowledge gap in complex energy and environmental matters.”
The first “explainer” provides a background, technical explanation and relevant policies on CO2 emissions.
Penn Highlands
Two registered nurse practitioners have joined Penn Highlands Healthcare at Mon Valley locations.
Marissa M. Boyles is working at Penn Highlands Family Medicine at 800 Plaza Drive, Suite 290, Belle Vernon, and at 371 Skyline Drive, Suite 300, California.
She specializes in family medicine and has more than a decade of experience. Boyles previously practiced at UPMC Magee Women’s Hospital and UPMC Presbyterian, both in Pittsburgh. She earned a Master of Science in nursing at Carlow University and a Bachelor of Science in nursing at California University of Pennsylvania.
Victoria Gergely has joined the medical staff at Penn Highlands Family Medicine, 447 W. Main St., Monongahela. She also specializes in family medicine.
Gergely worked previously at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, S.C.; WVU Medicine Hospitals in Morgantown, W.Va.; Senior Life Uniontown; MedExpress in Greensburg; Mon General in Morgantown, W.Va.; Penn Highlands Mon Valley in Monongahela; and Giant Eagle Pharmacy in Washington.
She earned a Master of Science in nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner, and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Ohio University.
AHN physicians
Five Allegheny Health Network physicians have made the Pennsylvania Medical Society’s “Top Physicians Under 40” list for 2023. They are: Nicholas Bonazza, MD, orthopedic surgery; Tiffany DuMont, DO, pulmonary and critical care medicine; Saad Javed, MD, gastroenterology; Ravi Ved, DO, primary care – sports medicine; and Meilin Young MD, pulmonary and critical care medicine.
PAMED issues this list annually. Physicians are nominated by their peers and selected by a committee of PAMED members.
Top attorney
Peters Township resident Frank Kosir Jr., an attorney at Pittsburgh law firm Meyer, Unkovic & Scott, has been named one of the top lawyers in Pennsylvania by the rating service Super Lawyers. Fewer than 5% percent of the attorneys in the state are so designated each year.
Voodoo Brewing
Employee-owned Voodoo Brewing Co. will celebrate a full year of operation in Houston with a celebratory weekend June 23-25.
The 23 W. Pike St. location is one of 18 the franchise has in 10 states. Nine locations are in Pennsylvania. Voodoo Brewing was founded in Meadville in 2005.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.