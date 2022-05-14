A West Virginia-based salon and spa is heading to North Strabane Township, with a pledge to make you look good.
Tuscan Sun Spa and Salon is planning to open there in late May or early June, according to an employee at a Tuscan spa out of state. The company did not respond to an online query seeking more specifics.
The North Strabane spa is on track to open at 604 W. McMurray Road, where Merante Brothers Market operated before closing in late 2014. The existing structure sits across from All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, is visible to northbound motorists on Interstate 79 and is a short drive from Southpointe.
A sign in one window said jobs are available with a sign-on bonus for full-timers.
Services include facials, nail care, lashes, eyebrow waxing, makeup and hair treatments, extensions and restoration.
This will be the company’s fifth location, and first in Pennsylvania. Tuscan Sun also operates in Latham, N.Y.; and Morgantown, Clarksburg and Fairmont, W.Va., where it is headquartered.
W&J
Dr. Tracey Sheetz is the new vice president for Enrollment Management at Washington & Jefferson College
Sheetz, who was selected following a national search, has more than 30 years of experience in marketing, strategy, leadership and management – all with a focus on education. She has spent much of her career in the Pittsburgh region, most recently serving as Dean of Admissions at California University of Pennsylvania.
“I am very pleased to join Washington & Jefferson College and the community,” Sheetz said. “I am eager to work with President Knapp and the entire W&J community at an institution committed to providing students with opportunities to be global citizens. “The rich history and strong reputation of the college, along with the commitment to ethical leadership and professional preparedness, attracted me to this opportunity.
“I look forward to building upon the established momentum and collaborating across campus to attract, enroll, and retain a talented and diverse student body.”
President John C. Knapp said in a statement: “Dr. Sheetz has more than three decades of administrative and education experience in our region, and she is enthusiastic about W&J and our strategies for continuing growth and market appeal.”
AHN
A Glimmer of Hope, a breast cancer advocacy organization based in Pittsburgh, is partnering with Pirates Charities and Allegheny Health Network to provide free mammograms to eligible women under age 40.
The American Cancer Society recommends that women who are at average risk begin annual mammography screening at age 45, with an option to begin at 40. Mammograms detect breast cancer at its earliest stages, when it is most curable.
Women may need a mammogram before age 40 for a number of reasons, including a genetic risk of breast cancer, or finding a lump, but may not always have insurance to cover the cost.
Any woman under 40 who is uninsured, or who has been denied coverage, is eligible for a no-cost mammogram at AHN Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh’s North Side.