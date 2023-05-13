Rhodes Carpet 3

Paul Paterra/Observer-Reporter

Rhodes Carpet & Installation is celebrating the half-century mark.

Rhodes Carpet & Installation has spent a half-century serving the flooring needs of generations of families as well as numerous businesses in the area.

Ken Rhodes owned the business without a physical location until the showroom opened in 1998 at 408 S. Main St. in Washington.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In