Revenue-wise, The Meadows Casino rebounded from a difficult December with a solid January.
The gaming site in North Strabane Township had $20,966,333 in total revenue last month, a 9.46% increase from $19,154,233 in January 2019. That followed a 13% year-over-year decline from December 2018 ($20,945,609) to last month ($18,222,730).
Slot machine revenue also increased from December 2018 to last month, from $15,377,206 to $15,621,862, a 1.59% bump. But money from table games dropped precipitously over the year, from $3,777,027 to $2,297,310, a 39.18% plunge.
The Meadows also had $3,047,162 in sports wagering revenue in December – $2,835,089 online, $212,073 retail.
Rivers Casino Pittsburgh posted a 10.67% increase in total revenue ($31,183,303 to $34,510,647), a 7.12% gain in slots revenue ($23,381,259 to $25,046,909) and a 0.38% rise in table games revenue ($6,948,728 to $6,974,963). Rivers had $2,488,775 in sports wagering revenue ($1,696,898 online, $791,877 retail).
Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin, in Fayette County, had a 35.59% jump in total revenue ($1,939,226 to $2,629,390) and a 44.09% boost in slots revenue ($1,624,156 to $2,340,279). Table game revenue, however, fell 8.24% at Lady Luck ($315,070 to 289,111).
Pennsylvania’s 12 operating casinos, collectively, posted a 16.94% gain in total revenue from January to January. Last month’s figure – $302,844,383 – was up $43.9 million from $258,975,559. Table games revenue fell about $1.9 million (2.49%) from $74,409,695 to $72,553,994, but slots play generated a $10.5 million bump from $179,842,151 to $190,311,646 (5.82%).
Tax revenue for all gaming last month, including fantasy contests, was $124,106,057. Slots play generated $98,376,146 in tax revenue, and table games $11,651,223.