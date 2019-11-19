For the second week in a row, gasoline prices dipped slightly across Western Pennsylvania.
A gallon of unleaded self-serve slid 1.5 cents this week, from $2.785 to $2.770, AAA East Central reported Monday afternoon. This followed a 2.0-cent decrease last week. The latest regional average is 9.8 cents cheaper than it was a year ago, at $2.868.
For the third consecutive week, Washington’s figure barely inched downward – five-tenths of a cent, from $2.693 to $2.688. That is the seventh-lowest price among 22 Western Pennsylvania cities and towns monitored by AAA. Washington’s figure has dropped 28.4 cents over the past 14 weeks.
Sharon, for four weeks running, continues to have the lowest average price: $2.562. New Castle ($2.598) is second, and Altoona and Butler ($2.644) share third. Uniontown ($2.829) is 13th.
Bradford ($2.959) has the most expensive fuel for the second week in a row. Warren ($2.939) has the second priciest.
Pennsylvania, at $2.75, has the highest average among states in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast region. Washington, D.C., posted the only regional increase (two cents); the largest declines occurred in Delaware (nine cents), Maryland (four cents) and North Carolina (three cents).
Gasoline stocks were stable over the week, holding at 59.3 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration. The rate of regional refinery use likewise held steady, at 90%, which helped to contain pump prices. Large volumes of Thanksgiving holiday traffic could raise prices.
The national average dropped two cents to $2.59, as prices declined throughout most of the country due to an increase in supply despite strong demand.