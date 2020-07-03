Unemployment rates declined across Southwestern Pennsylvania in May, but remained lofty because of the pandemic.
All seven counties in the Pittsburgh Metropolitan Statistical Area, including Washington, experienced a decrease of three percentage points or more from their April jobless figures, according to seasonally adjusted statistics released last week by the state Department of Labor & Industry.
Washington County’s jobless rate for May was 13.9%, down 3.5 points from 17.4% a month earlier. The May 2019 figure was 4.3%.
Washington’s May rate ranked fourth in the MSA, behind Butler (12.0%), Allegheny (13.2%) and Armstrong (13.7%).
Fayette County had the MSA’s highest unemployment figure for the second consecutive month, but its rate fell to 16.7%, a 3.8% plummet in one month from 20.5%.
Westmoreland (17.7%) and Beaver (15.0%) ranked fifth and sixth in the MSA, where the collective May rate was 13.7% – down from 17.0% in April. The MSA rate was 4.1% in May 2019.
Greene, which is not in the Pittsburgh MSA, experienced a decrease as well, from 14.9% in April to 12.7%. The county’s rate a year earlier was 4.9%.
Pennsylvania’s May jobless figure was 13.1%, down from 16.1%, while the national rate dropped from 14.6% to 13.2%.
The Pittsburgh MSA gained 41,900 nonfarm jobs in May, a 4.3% monthly increase to 1,017,600. Jobs over the year, however, were down 14.6% (174,500) in the MSA, and 14.3% statewide.