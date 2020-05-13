After numerous consecutive weekly declines, gasoline prices rose 3.6 cents in Western Pennsylvania.
The average price of a gallon of unleaded self-serve bumped up from $2.070 to $2.106 this week, AAA East Central reported Monday afternoon. This week’s figure is 97.9 cents cheaper than it was the second week of May 2019, when fuel cost $3.085.
Pennsylvania’s average jumped four cents to $2.06, a price that is 49 cents cheaper than it was nine weeks ago. The Keystone State is part of the Mid-Atlantic/Northeast region, the least volatile price-wise in the nation – although West Virginia’s price jumped six cents to $1.776.
Regional averages range from $1.67 in North Carolina to $2.18 in Washington, D.C. The price in each state is more than a dollar lower than a year ago.
The national average rose six cents to $1.84 this week, which is $1.02 cheaper than mid-May 2019.
Locally, Washington experienced a second straight weekly increase, this one 2.2 cents from $2.147 to $2.169. That is 6.9 cents above the Pittsburgh regional average and ranks 18th among 22 Western Pennsylvania cities and towns monitored by AAA. The city’s average has fallen 60.0 cents since Jan. 1.
At $1.966, New Castle’s average is the only one under $2 a gallon in the region. This is the seventh week in a row the Lawrence County seat has the lowest price. Kittanning and Sharon share second place at $2.052.
Uniontown’s average fell again, this time by 2.6 cents to $2.180. Yet that is still the second-highest figure in Western Pennsylvania. The city’s figure is exceeded barely by Beaver ($2.181).
Regional gasoline stocks dropped for the second week in a row, according to the Energy Information Administration. The latest decline was about 2 million barrels to 70.8 million. Refinery rates, however, increased to 50%.
Small gas price fluctuations are expected over the next week.