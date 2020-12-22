For a second straight week, gasoline got a little cheaper across Western Pennsylvania.
The average price of a gallon of unleaded self-serve is $2.474 this week, 5.0 cents lower than last week, AAA East Central reported. This latest figure is 34.2 cents cheaper than a year ago, at $2.816.
AAA monitors weekly prices in 23 cities and towns across the region, and – again – the greater Washington area has one of the lowest averages. Washington’s figure dipped by 2.2 cents to $2.253, third-lowest behind only New Castle (2.162) and Sharon ($2.201). New Castle has had the lowest figure three weeks in a row.
Washington’s price has been among the three cheapest in Western Pennsylvania for eight consecutive weeks. A gallon of petrol there costs 43.5 cents less than it did in January 2020, at $2.688.
Uniontown’s average dropped 5.3 cents to $2.470, the 10th-lowest price in Western Pennsylvania.
Bradford ($2.640) has the highest price, one-tenth of a penny above Warren ($2.639).
Pennsylvania’s average is $2.526, down two-tenths of a cent. The national figure, meanwhile, rose six cents to $2.22, the highest U.S. price since mid-September – yet 33 cents less than a year ago.
Rising crude oil prices and tightening demand are cited as reasons for the national bump. The domestic price of crude is $49 per barrel, the highest figure since February.