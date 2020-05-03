Two Washington County businesses, with “Fox” prominent in their names, have trotted out a large measure of generosity in their respective communities.
Fox’s Pizza Den in Bentleyville and Red Fox Winery and Lounge in Mt. Pleasant Township reached out to their neighbors last week, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rear its ugly, invisible head.
Della Faryna of Ellsworth, 25-year owner of the pizzeria along Main Street, gave away 684 large pies between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday. That’s a per-hour average of 114 pizzas – all half-pepperoni, half-cheese.
Employees and former employees toiled in a hot kitchen to produce all of those pies, a group that included an “alum.” Chad Gregorini, a State Farm Insurance agent based in Fox Chapel, returned to his hometown area to assist with the ovens. His first job, while in high school, was at this Fox’s Pizza.
Faryna promoted the event on Facebook for residents of communities “we serve.” Fox’s usually delivers, but its free pizzas were available for pickup only in the parking lot of the former Jet’s grocery store. The giveaway day featured long lines of vehicles.
Fox’s also received $400 in donations, which Faryna presented Wednesday to Greater Washington County Food Bank.
About 25 miles to the northwest, Mike Lauderbaugh, owner of the rustic Red Fox Winery off Route 18, also made a laudatory commitment. He announced Sunday his establishment “will pick a group of first responders each week” to which it will donate 20% of its sales for that week.
Mt. Pleasant Township’s police and fire departments were the first beneficiaries. McDonald’s police and volunteer fire departments will benefit this week.
“Our winery has been very fortunate during these times and now it’s our turn to give back,” Lauderbaugh said. “These donations will help make sure these first responders are stocked up on essential supplies needed to fight the spread against COVID-19.”
Community service has been a longtime endeavor for Faryna, whose volunteer work and public outreach led to her selection as the Observer-Reporter’s ExtraORdinary People winner in August 2017. She has been an events planner and a diligent fundraiser as well.
Lauderbaugh has been operating Red Fox, in the Hickory section of Mt. Pleasant, for about 2 1/2 years. He bought the 16-acre property – where a bar/restaurant had shut down years before – in October 2016, then spent a year renovating, remodeling, landscaping, decorating and buying vintage vehicles. He opened a banquet facility in October 2017, then the winery and lounge the following January.
A Cecil Township resident, Lauderbaugh is balancing two jobs and driving a lot. He is vice president of Environmental Health and Safety for EQT Corp. in Pittsburgh.
Fox’s Pizza is open for takeout and delivery every day but Wednesday. Red Fox is open for wine bottle sales 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday.