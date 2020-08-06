Range Resources Corp. has laid off 40 employees between its headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas, and its regional headquarters at Southpointe, the company confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
These employees have been offered severance packages, according to Southpointe-based spokesman Mark Windle.
Range, one of the largest natural gas drillers in the state, is enduring its third set of layoffs in 14 months, affecting about 130 workers. Another 60 employees will be leaving following an asset sale in northern Louisiana.
The company, like many other oil and gas operators, has cut back on its drilling because of depressed gas prices and reduced demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Staff reductions are always one of the hardest decisions to make,” Range Resources said in a statement. “We truly appreciate the contributions of those who have been affected by this reduction and are grateful for their hard work and dedication over the years.
“Low commodity prices for natural gas and NGLs and the sale of the North Louisiana asset have required Range to put additional scrutiny on costs and perform a right-sizing process to ensure our spending is aligned with the realities of our current business.”